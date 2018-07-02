Guru Signs Legendary Ofori Amponsah Onto NKZ MUSIC

After announcing the signing of controversial radio/TV host and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger who is known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa Razzonline.com can confirm unequivocally that, celebrated Hip-life/Hiphop artiste Guru,has signed legendary contemporary Hi-life musician,Ofori Amponsah onto his NKZ Music.

Although Razzonline.com can not quickly reveal the exact agreement in the contract, our checks indicate that the ‘Otoolege” hitmaker has been signed on a 5-year contract.

The source indicated further that a special unveiling session will be held in a few days time

Ofori Amponsah aka Mr All4Real became toast of the day in the Ghana music industry after he made a surprise move into the ministry at the peak of his music career in 2012.

Although he received huge backlash from a section of the public, the musician did not look back and warned radio and television stations to desist from playing his songs, since they are ungodly.

However, Ofori Amponsah has made another U-turn, by throwing away his Bible and returning to secular music years after carrying himself around the world as a minister of the gospel.

Ofori who made a U-turn to highlife after setting up a church has revealed astonishingly that he was never ordained as a pastor as believed years ago when he announced that he is a minister in charge of a Christian church.

The multiple award-winning musician has since released a number of hot singles since his return to secular music.

Guru's NKZ music which is regarded as one of the biggest record labels in Ghana apart from signing Afia Schwarzennegar who is the first and only comedienne on the label, houses celebrated musicians such as Wutah,King Palupa,Singlet and now Ofori Amponsah.