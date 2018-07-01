Music: Waconzy – Nigeria (Letter To Mr President)

Join the movement with hashtags #PWYP #Showmeyourpvc

[ Lagos, Nigeria. June 20th 2018 ] In reaction to the current spate of crisis happening in the country, Waconzy releases this record titled Nigeria on which he rebuke government officials, security officers and university lecturers for refusing to practice what they preach.

"As a Nigerian, i am not alone in this, we all are. let share this song until it gets to the right ears round the world . this song is not far sale".

www.waconzy.com/nigeria

Instagram Repost: https://www.instagram.com/p/BkqaNDBHhcy

Youtube/facebook/Twitter Upload: https://bit.ly/2Ncu4X6