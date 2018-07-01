Posy drops another mind-blowing song titled Puus3

Fredrick Konadu Adarkwa a hiplife artiste who is known in the showbiz as Posy and is one of the fastest rising musicians in Ghana. Through consistency, a ceaseless output of authentic heavy rap lines and exclusive vocal delivery characterized by his energetic unique touch of stagecraft has distinguished himself as an abled brand in the noble art of rap and hiplife music.

Posy comes out again with another mind-blowing tune PUUS3.

PUUS3 which is characterized by a heavy flow of rap is going to be one of the good tunes that is going to soar on the music chart this week.