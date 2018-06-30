Stop Sharing Tamale Accident Pictures On Social Media – Zylofon Cash

Zylofon Cash, a member of the Zylofon Group has pleaded with the general public to desist from sharing pictures of their staff involved in an accident in Tamale on Friday.

The company which lost two of its staff said the accident occurred when a cargo truck veered off its lane and drove straight into their convoy, which was welcoming Nigerian music star Patoranking at from the Tamale Airport.

The truck crashed into one of the vehicles and several motorbikes belonging to fans of Fancy Gadam, who is headlining a concert in Tamale on Saturday, in the process.

So far, six people have been reported dead by the police with several others receiving treatment.

Below is the statement from Zylofon Cash

We are in deep pain and shock as we express our condolence to the families of all persons who lost their lives during the accident that occurred in Tamale Friday evening.

A cargo truck veered off its lane and drove straight into our convoy. It crashed into one of our vehicles and several motorbikes in the process.

Doctors from the Tamale Teaching Hospital have confirmed that two of our staff members were unable to survive.

There were other casualties and injuries involving the bikers.

We are in grief and we plead that the continuous sharing of photos of the deceased persons in the condition they were after the accident is unethical and increasing our agony.

We are cooperating with the Police Service in Tamale as investigations continue.

Zylofon Cash is exceptionally grateful to all persons across Ghana and beyond who have called to express their condolence, support and solidarity in many ways from Friday dusk.

We plead for calm as we remain united in grief.

Signed

Halifax Ansah-Addo

Communications Director

Zylofon Cash