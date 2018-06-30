Fancy Gadam Finally Speaks After death of fans

Management of hiplife artiste, Fancy Gadam, says the death of some fans in Tamale in the Northern Region on Friday is most unfortunate.

Eight fans of the Tamale-based artiste are feared dead following a freak accident.

A nurse at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) told Joy News’ Hashmin Mohammed that the deceased were rushed to the accident unit of the hospital Friday afternoon with severe injuries.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred when a vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle, which was said to have burst its tyre, causing the driver to veer off into a crowd of Fancy Gadam fans.

Mayor of the Tamale, Musah Superior, has blamed Fancy Gadam for not providing enough security to forestall the fatal accident.

However, in a statement, the management of Fancy Gadam said: “It is with profound sadness that, the management of Fancy Gadam wishes to express its deepest and heartfelt sympathies and condolences to families and friends of the deceased fans.”

According to the statement, the deceased fans were caught in a collision between an articulated truck headed for Tamale from Savelugu and a Zylophone Media van.

Read the full statement from Fancy Gadam’s management below.

It is with profound sadness that, the management of Fancy Gadam wishes to express its deepest and heartfelt sympathies and condolences to families and friends of the deceased fans.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the parents, siblings and loved ones of the deceased fans. We hope the families will draw strength from the knowledge that, the artiste, management and his entire fan base stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult time.

It should be noted that the deceased fans were caught in a collision between an articulated truck which registration number GC -7542 -12 headed for Tamale from Savelugu and a Zylophone Media van which was headed for the Tamale airport to welcome some of its officials. It must, however, be noted that This incident happened minutes before the float!!

Nonetheless, the incident is an extremely sorrowful one and we want to assure the general public that, strict measures will be applied to forestall any such fatal occurrences in future.

May the souls of the departed fans Rest In Peace!