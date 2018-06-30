Tamale Accident: Mayor bans concert After death of 8 Fancy Gadam fans

Eight people believed to be fans of Tamale-based artiste, Fancy Gadam, are feared dead following a road crash Friday.

A nurse at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) told Joy News’ Hashmin Mohammed that the deceased were rushed to the accident unit of the hospital Friday afternoon with severe injuries.

According to the reporter, the accident occurred when a vehicle conveying the fans collided head-on with another vehicle, which was said to have burst its tyre, causing the driver to veer off into a crowd of Fancy Gadam fans.

Mayor of the Tamale, Musah Superior, has blamed Fancy Gadam for not providing enough security to forestall the fatal accident.

Photo: His fans gave him a rousing welcome last month when his 'Total Cheat' won Song of the Year at the VGMAs

“We are not going to allow him to take the whole Tamale to ransom…I have spoken to him I have spoken to his managers…but [they] won’t listen. This young man’s talent is a danger to the people of Tamale.

“Why would you want to mobilise people? To make a profit? You want to use the blood of the people to make money. I have banned all musical concerts at the stadium. No musical concerts until further notice,” he said.

Fancy Gadam is a musical sensation with a large following in Ghana, especially in Tamale, the Northern Region capital.

His hit music, 'Total Cheat' beat Patapaa's 'One Corner' to win Song of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

