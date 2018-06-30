Zylofon Media Confirms Death Of Two Workers In Tamale Accident

The management of Zylofon Cash, a subsidiary of Zylofon Media, has responded to the accident that claimed the lives of some eight people in Tamale yesterday.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Zylofon Cash, Halifax Ansah Addo, he confirmed the death of two (2) of Zylofon Cash staff who had gone to Tamale to support a concert organised by Fancy Gadam, with their brand.

He also expressed sympathies to families of their deceased staff who met their untimely death yesterday when a Cargo truck veered off its lane and ran into their convoy.

Read the full statement below:

We are in deep pain and shock as we express our condolence to the families of all persons who lost their lives during the accident that occurred in Tamale Friday evening.

A cargo truck veered off its lane and drove straight into our convoy. It crashed into one of our vehicles and several motor bikes in the process.

Doctors from the Tamale Teaching Hospital have confirmed that two of our staff members were unable to survive.

There are other casualties and injuries involving the bikers.

We are in grief and we plead that the continuous sharing of photos of the deceased persons in the condition they were after the accident is unethical and increasing our agony.

We are cooperating with the Police Service in Tamale as investigations continue.

Zylofon Cash is exceptionally grateful to all persons across Ghana and beyond who have called to express their condolence, support and solidarity in many ways from Friday dusk .

We plead for calm as we remain united in grief.

Signed

Halifax Ansah-Addo

Communications Director

Zylofon Cash

Background

Yesterday, some fans of Fancy Gadam were involved in an accident when they were going to the Tamale Airport to welcome Patoranking ahead of Fancy Gadam's concert scheduled for today (30th June. 2018).

Fancy Gadam

According to reports Reports say the vehicle which conveyed the fans collided with another vehicle which caused the driver to veer of the road.

Several wounded victims were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical care..

Two more people who were identified to be workers of Zylofon Media also died in the accident.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tamale Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, Fancy Gadam has called of the show indefinitely.

“My heart is heavy right now, words can't describe how I feel. I am sorry to announce to you that my show with Patoranking scheduled to come of tomorrow has been postponed indifinately [sic],' he wrote on social media.

He has for the past years held successful concerts at the Tamale Sports Stadium, filling it to the gills.