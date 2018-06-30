Tamale MCE Speaks After Fancy Gadam Fans Die In Accident

Iddrisu Musah Superior, the Municipal Chief Executive of Tamale, has described Fancy Gadam's talent as “ a danger” to the people of Tamale.

He made this statement on the back of a accident that claimed the lives of some fans of the Tamale-based artiste yesterday.

According to him, he had spoken to Fancy Gadam and his management on mobilising his fans to flood the streets but they have been unyielding to his counsel.

“I have spoken to him, I have spoken to his management but this young man would not listen. And I tell you his talent is a danger to the people of Tamale. Why would you want to mobilize innocent people on the streets just because you want to make profit? You want to use the blood of the people to make money? We won't tolerate that,” he said.

In the wake of this, the MCE also stated that he has banned all concerts at the Tamale Sports Stadium until further notice.

“I have banned all [musical] concerts at the stadium. No more [musical] concerts until further notice. We are not going to allow that. He was not coming to pay a courtesy call on my disciplined chiefs. They were all over the place, blocked the streets. A lot of indiscipline on the streets,” he noted.

Fancy Gadam

Background

Some fans of Fancy Gadam were involved in an accident yesterday (29th June, 2018) when they were going to the Tamale Airport to welcome Patoranking ahead of Fancy Gadam's concert scheduled for today (30th June. 2018).

Reports say the vehicle which conveyed the fans collided with another vehicle which caused the driver to veer of the road.

Several wounded victims were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical care.

Mohammed Hafiz, the entertainment chief at the Tamale chief's palace to Citi News' Abdul Karim, six people had been confirmed dead.

However, Citi News sources also suggest that two more who are workers of Zylofon Cash have died bringing the number to eight.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tamale Hospital morgue.

Fancy Gadam calls off show after accident

Meanwhile, Fancy Gadam has called of the show indefinitely.

“My heart is heavy right now, words can't describe how I feel. I am sorry to announce to you that my show with Patoranking scheduled to come of tomorrow has been postponed indifinately [sic],' he wrote on social media.

He has for the past years held successful concerts at the Tamale Sports Stadium, filling it to the gills.

Last year when he won New Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), he was welcomed by a huge crowd with motorcade through the principal streets of Tamale.

Tamale fans welcome Fancy Gadam after VGMA win

The same thing happened this year when he won Song of the Year and Hiplife Song of the Year at the VGMAs.

Fancy Gadam is known for songs like ‘Total Cheat’ and ‘Customer.’