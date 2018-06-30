Fancy Gadam Cancels Gig After Fans die In Accident

The much-anticipated concert by hiplife artiste Fancy Gadam in Tamale has been called off following an accident that claimed the lives of some of his fans.

The concert scheduled for 30th June, 2018 (today) would have featured Nigerian artiste Patoranking at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The Prince of Northern music, took to social media to announce the postponement of the concert.

“My heart is heavy right now, words can't describe how I feel. I am sorry to announce to you that my show with Patoranking scheduled to come of tomorrow has been postponed indifinately.”

The accident occurred yesterday (29th June, 2018) when some fans of the Fancy Gadam were going to the Tamale Airport to welcome Patoranking.

Reports say the vehicle which conveyed the fans collided with another which caused the driver to veer off the road.

Several wounded victims were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical care.

Mohammed Hafiz, the Entertainment Chief at the Tamale chief's palace told Citi News' Abdul Karim that six people had been confirmed dead.

However, Citi News sources suggest that two other people identified as workers of Zylofon Cash have also died, bringing the number to eight.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tamale Hospital morgue.

Fancy Gadam is known for songs like 'Total Cheat' and 'Customer.'