Kennedy Agyapong Is Mentally Unstable – Afia Schwar

Controversial TV star, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger has taken Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to the cleaners for going after undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to the outspoken actress, claims by Kennedy Agyapong that Anas instructed her to insult him is untrue.

She further added that, she believes the Assin Central MP maybe suffering from a mental condition termed as “Bipolar “and needs medical attention.

The vivacious TV personality said this while speaking on her “Political Police” show on TV Africa on Tuesday.

“Kennedy Agyapong should be checked mentally, because sometimes, the way he reacts to certain issues clearly shows all is not well with him.

“If Kennedy Agyapong can sit on a television and tell Ghanaians that Anas contacted me to attack him then that man is mentally unstable,” she said.