KSM Wades Into Anas And Ken Agyapong Brawl

Celebrated stand-up comedian cum TV star, Kwaku Sintim-Misa better known as KSM, has waded into the recent shadow boxing between the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

His comment comes after the Assin Central MP followed up his threat of exposing the investigative journalist with the premiering of his documentary dubbed, “Who watches the watchman”.

On Wednesday, Ghanaians from all walks of life thronged the premises of Ken City Media in Madina, Accra to catch a glimpse of the video.

The veteran stand-up comedian took to his twitter handle to question whether Kennedy Agyapong is making an empty noise or could it be that Anas is corrupt as he believes.

The TV personality’s post read, “Do you stand by Anas or has Ken Agyapong planted reasonable doubt? Just asking,” he wrote.