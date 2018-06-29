‘Wish Me Well’ Not A Diss Song – Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment signee, Eugene Marfo, better known as Kuami Eugene has rubbished claims that his latest single ‘Wish me well’ is a diss song directed at his critics.

According to him, he never intended to sound insulting noting that the song speaks for everyone.

He further added that, many famous personalities have one way or the other suffered some form of criticisms from fans so he finds this development completely normal to be criticised.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb.com he said, “This is something that speaks for people. And I did not even portray the fact that people are talking about me in the video. All I did was to show people what others are going through. It did not portray me in any way.

“I am not the only one who has critics. This country is known for criticisms, it is known for people bashing people left and right. People are ready to go online to say something bad about their fellow. So, I am not the first person to see this. Lots of musicians have been through what I am going through; so I don’t think I will go to the studio and sing a whole song about just myself,”

“In life whatever you do, you will attract criticisms from people around you, but sometimes when you sieve it, it’s cool. It’s not everyone you see with a smile, that is cool with you on the inside.”