2018 Agona Abodom Akwambo Festival Launched

Chiefs and people of Agona Abodom in the Central Region on Tuesday, June 26 officially launched the annual Akwambo Festival for this year at Agona Abodom.

The festival, which is slated for July 29 to August 7, 2018, was launched by Justina Marigold Assan, Municipal Chief Executive of the Agona West Municipal Assembly, with the slogan 'Bra Fie 2018'.

The ceremony was graced with the presence of important personalities like the Swedru branch manager of the National Investment Bank (NIB), Kwame Fosu; George Gyamfi, MD for Lucky Enterprise, Nana Nyarkoa Abronoma I, John Griffin and Samuel Oppong, former Municipal Chief Executive of the Agona West Municipal Assembly.

Speaking at the launch, Benkumhene of Agona Abodom, Nana Owiro XIV, said, “Rebranding of our culture and festival is important because it will not only boost investment, but will also create business opportunities that will make the local industry thrive.”

The immediate past Municipal Chief Executive of the Agona West Municipal Assembly, Samuel Oppong, who was the special guest speaker, urged traditional authorities to rebrand their festivals to reflect the developmental needs of Ghana.

He added that culture needs must serve as a productive platform to promote national unity and also to attract investors from both the local and foreign arenas to boost our economy.

Mr Oppong also recounted the history of the Agona Abodom ethnic group and urged the public to be guided by the past in order to redefine the present.

He said the pomp and pageantry ceremony associated with the Akwambo Festival demonstrates the repackaging of the culture of the various ethnic groups would boost the image of the nation at the international level.

He, therefore, called on all traditional authorities to continue working with their planning committees to promote cultural practices that would serve national interest.

Adjoa Quansema, a native of Agona Abodom and an event manager at Ewusiwa Gardens, pointed out that as part of activities for this year, there will be a float through the principal streets of Abodom and other activities.

The festival will be climaxed with a durbar of chiefs and people of Agona Abodom on August 4 at the Victoria Park in Agona Abodom.