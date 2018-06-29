Absolute Worship 2018: Ohemaa Mercy, Others To Thrill Fans

'Absolute Worship 2018', an annual gospel musical concert organised by E'mPraise Incoporated, will take place on Monday, July 2 at the Qodesh (Lighthouse Chapel), North Kaneshie at 4:00pm.

The event will feature celebrated Ghanaian gospel artistes and choirs such as Joyful Way Inc., Ohemaa Mercy, Eugene Zuta, Edwin Dadson, the Qodesh Mass Choir, among others.

Ohemaa Mercy, who is one of the headline artistes, is expected to thrill the audience with most of her popular gospel tunes such as 'Aseda', 'Adom Bi', 'Thank You', ' Obeye Ama Me',' Yesu Mogya', 'Nhyira',' You Are Too Good' and a host of others.

Other artistes on the bill are also expected to thrill the audience with their various danceable praise and worship songs.

The organisers are confident that all the artistes billed to perform at the event will thrill the audience with great performances.

The concert will provide a platform for believers from all walks of life to fellowship and have an extended time of worship in God's presence.

From its humble beginnings in 2005, 'Absolute Worship' concert has grown to become one of the well-patronised and impactful events over the years on the Ghanaian Christian calendar.

E'mPraise Inc. is a non-denominational Christian youth music ministry which seeks to draw many to Jesus Christ and His Kingdom using music as a tool.

The group was founded in 2005 and has since grown and endeared itself to the Christian fraternity with songs like 'Oguamma', (Lamb of God), 'Fa Me No Mum' (Take My life), 'Odo Mre Nie' (A Time To Love) and others on their maiden 'Absolute Worship' album, which was released in 2014.