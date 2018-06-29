Celebrities pay tribute to Amissah-Arthur

Some Ghanaian entertainment personalities have been paying tributes to former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

They have been remembering Mr Amissah-Arthur who reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday. He was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was the fifth Vice-President of the Fourth Republic and was in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

Actress Ama K Abebrese, in a tweet, said she was really saddened by the news.

“I’m saddened by the news of the death of former Vice President of Ghana. He was truly one of the most genuine people I’ve had the pleasure to meet. A fine politician and gentleman. Rest well Sir. #RIPAmissahArthur”

Actress and co-host of Drive Time on Joy FM, Joselyn Dumas also said: “My heart goes out to the family, friends and close associates of the late former Vice President of Ghana, Mr. Kwesi Amissah Arthur. Be strong, God is with you.”

Comedian DKB in a tweet said: “Apparently our Vice President Amissah Arthur collapse during his early morning workout and was pronounced DOA at 37 military hospital.”

“If the above info is true, don't use it as an excuse not to work out, obesity is still deadly. Thanks,” he noted.ðŸ™

“R.I.P Former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur. God rest your Soul #MightyJesus,” Rapper Edem said.

Host of Drive Time on Joy FM, Lexis Bill eulogizing the former Vice President said he will take inspiration from Amissah-Arthur’s life.

“Our former Vice President @KBAmissahArthur has passed on. May your soul Rest In Peace, Sir. You served Ghana and we are saddened by your demise. We will soldier on with the nuggets of wisdom you left us. Damrifa Due!” he tweeted.

“My condolences to his family, the NDC and the entire nation. RIP former Vice President H.E Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur,” Sammy Forson, host of Over Drive and Weekend City Show said.

Rapper Sarkodie simply said: “” after hearing the news.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA