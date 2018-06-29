John Dumelo Weeps Over Amissah-Arthur’s Death

Actor John Dumelo has paid tribute to Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur who passed away earlier today.

John who actively campaigned for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 elections, tweeted: “RIP Uncle Kwesi. U served Ghana well.”

Reports say the Former Vice President collapsed at Airforce Gym on Friday morning during a workout session, and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Veep in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He was survived by a wife and two children.