Shatta Wale’s manager robbed At Gun Point

The manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Julio Cyriaano Olympio, has said that he was robbed yesterday.

The robbery attack took place at Thursday dawn when Julio and his family were asleep.

Information has it that the robbers who were all armed, drove off with Julio's Hyundai Tucson car.

Julio announced the robbery on his Facebook timeline.

“Thank God for life……I was attacked last night by 5 Armed Robbers ……Took items and drove off in this car parked at home,” he wrote.

Julio Cyriaano, before working with Shatta Wale as manager, was the project manager at Echo House.

Julio Olympio

He became Shatta Wale's manager when Lawrence Nana Asiamah (Bulldog) parted with Shatta Wale few years ago, as manager.