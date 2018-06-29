modernghana logo

Koo Ntakra Drops "Gyedie" ft. Choirmaster

Award winning Ghanaian young rapper Koo Ntakra brings us a new hot jam collaboration 'Gyedie' (faith) with Choirmaster from the legendary hiplife group 'Praye'.

Gyedie is off the hitmaker champ's second studio album 'KOK'. The song talks about ones faith and the religion one believes in amid recent brouhaha surrounding some religious beliefs across the African continent.

Produced by Qhola Beatz, the Afro pop song is driven on faith and the need to respect each others beliefs irrespective.

