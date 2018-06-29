Lawyer Explains Why Men Can’t Be Raped Under The Law Of Ghana

If you are a man hoping to win a case against a woman or a number of women who may have raped you, then you would probably have to forget it as the law doesn't favor adult male rape victims.

This revelation was made on The Late Afternoon Show on GHOne TV on Monday when the host posed a question to her guest and legal practitioner, George Tetteh-Wayo wondering if a man can be raped.

According to the lawyer, rape is in respect of a female: carnal knowledge of a female, according to section 97 of the 1960 constitution and as a result. He further expatiated on the law which however favors males under the age of 16 who are defiled.

His assertions were backed by Chief Superintendent Owusua Kyeremeh, National Coordinating Director for DOVVSU who run us through the process by which alleged perpetrators are brought to book.

The Late Afternoon Show delves into social issues, real life stories and lifestyle from the point of the young, fun and vibrant adult. With a mixed bag of everything that is discussed among the new generation, the show tends to identify with the emotions of people whiles seeking to answer often asked questions on health, wealth, fashion, cuisine, entertainment and more. The idea is to have a show that borders on all aspects of life to cater for various age brackets depending on their mood and interest.

It airs every Monday and Friday at 4pm on GHOne TV and DSTV CH361 with a repeat at 10pm and 9pm on the same days respectively.

Story of a man who was defiled by an older girl at age 5

A young Ghanaian man says he's been forced into a life of introversion after suffering sexual assault at age 5.

The man who narrated his experience to Berla Mundi on GHOne TV revealed how his older cousin of about age 21 forcefully inserted his manhood into her when she was asked to babysit him.

Revealing how much the act has affected him, he mentioned that he is weary of every adult female around him as he cannot trust their next mode of action.

Also narrating her story is student, Esi who narrated how her teacher raped her at age 5 and suffered a second assault at age 9.

