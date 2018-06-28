Kojo Antwi advises Young Artistes To Focus On Stagecraft

Veteran musician Kojo Antwi has said no artiste is ready for stage performance until they have had a repertoire of songs.

The Music Maestro, known for his entertaining live performances, noted that unlike him, the current crop of musicians focus on studio recordings rather than learning the art of stagecraft.

He told Becky on ‘E With Becks’ on Joy Prime that, “the difference now is that you have musicians who come out of the studio before they become musicians, and you hear a lot of people complaining of their inability to play live shows”.

"I started on stage before entering the studio. They enter studio before coming on stage, so they have to be groomed for the stage," he said.

The ‘Adiepena’ hitmaker believes artiste managers must make a conscious effort to groom their new artistes with the skill of live stage performances.

That notwithstanding, Mr Music Man, recommends that until an artiste has a repertoire of songs which can sustain a live audience, he/she must not mount the stage.

‘...even when you have just a single out, it is not the time for you to go out there and play, that’s my advice. You need a repertoire of about 30 minutes that you can sustain an audience with’, he stated.

Kojo Antwi who is the first Ghanaian ever to be nominated for Best International Act when the category was first introduced in 2010. at the BET Awards also recounted his experience.

Watch the video below

