Anas Endorses Samini’s “My Own”

Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has endorsed Samini’s “My Own” song describing it as “fantastic”.

The veteran musician Emmanuel Andrews Samini, aka Samini, announced his comeback through his hit song “My Own” after years of absence from the music mainstream.

According to the investigative Journalist, the song was well planned judging from the arrangement, rhythm and the vides that comes with it, makes it unique.

He said this when speaking in an exclusive interview with Francis Abban, host of Morning Starr on Starr 103.5 FM Thursday morning.

“It’s a great song. It has all the rhythms, the arrangement, and all that its fantastic" he stated.