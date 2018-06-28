Delay Spits Fire At Critics

Love her or hate her but there is no denying that Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay is one of the most popular TV hosts on air today.

Her show, The Delay Show, which airs on GHOne TV, rules the airwaves on Sunday evenings, as viewers wait to see which celeb will be grilled. With her interviewing skills, which sometimes borders on the abrasive, she is able to get her guests to spill their guts even when they don’t want to.

While some may applaud her for getting the information out of her guests unlike other hosts, there are some who think she is too brutish with her questions. Others feel her guests are bullied and even ridiculed on her show.

Celebs such as Joyce Blessing, Kurl Songx, Mzbel and Vicky Zugah have accused Delay of being on a mission to destroy their brands when they appeared on her show. But Delay tells Showbiz her show is never intended to defame personalities.

“I don’t force anyone to say things they don’t want to say on my show. The Delay Show is a talk show where I allow my guests to free their minds. My guests have the liberty to answer the questions posed to them and if they are not comfortable, no one pushes them to answer,” she said.

In her recent interview with actress, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapim Polo, people were unhappy with Delay’s line of questions with some of the opinion that she took revenge on the actress who had previously insulted her (Delay) but Delay said she just asked legitimate questions.

“Any good presenter would ask questions any ordinary Ghanaian wants to know. Rosemond Brown said that I wanted to use her to be popular and I asked her if I needed her to be popular? That is a question any good presenter would ask. Or?,”she queried.

According to her, she has on several occasions asked her guests before the show starts to let her know what they are and not comfortable with.

“I personally asked Rosemond Brown to point out to me the questions she didn’t want me to ask her and she said she is cool with every question, I am therefore surprised Ghanaians are saying I bullied her on the show,” she said.

To Delay, her show which has been airing over a decade now is top notch because of its consistency. “I think The Delay Show is the best now because of the buzz around it. Personalities such as Sarkodie, Asamoah Gyan, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, Ofori Amponsah, Yvonne Okoro, KKD, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono) and Shatta Wale have all been on the show”, she added.

In some years to come, Delay said she would want to take the show outside Ghana. “I think it would not be bad if the show goes to other countries. I had good reviews with Mr Eazi and I believe I can do well outside Ghana,” she stated.

Away from The Delay Show, Delay would not give much away about her personal life. The controversial TV host, who celebrated 36th birthday on Monday, however revealed she is dating a nice young man and at the right time Ghanaians will know when she ties the knot.