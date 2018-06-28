Miss Gold Ghana Set To Launch Officially @ Sept 14

Emmanuel Dwamena Asante

The official launch of the Miss Gold Ghana beauty pageant which was slated for August 3 has been postponed to September 14 this year, organisers have announced.

The launch, according to the organisers, will bring together stakeholders in the showbiz industry, individuals from the business community, media and other personalities from the various model agencies.

They disclosed that the auditions for the pageant will take place in some selected university campuses in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale from August 10, 11 and 12 this year.

The auditions, which are expected to attract hundreds of beautiful young ladies from various tertiary institutions in the country, will be aired on some selected digital television channels.

Application for Miss Gold Ghana, which can be obtained from the offices of 3D Multimedia, is open to all beautiful, intelligent and ambitious young ladies between the ages of 18 and 30.

The winner will take home a saloon car and a cash prize and will also be the official face of the pageant and nationally recognised as an ambassador for environmental sanitation education in Ghana.

Miss Gold Ghana pageant is being organised by 3D Multimedia, in collaboration with Starbiz Productions, Next Things Production and Nik MaGus Consult.

The CEO of 3D Multimedia, Emmanuel Dwamena Asante, said he is excited to be providing a pageant that focuses on education in Ghana, as well as promoting Ghana's culture and tourism.