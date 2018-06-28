Photos: Elikem the Tailor Sets internet On Fire With Anas-inspired clothes

While conversations on Anas Aremeyaw Anas's recent work are ongoing, others have also chosen to settle on his style of dressing.

A lot of people have improvised their own 'Anas Wear' over the years and have shared on social media.

The undercover journalist, is usually seen wearing a hat affixed to strings to cover his face.

Recently, there was a picture of a three-year-old girl of the Holy Trinity Lutheran School at Kwadaso-Estate in Kumasi, who dressed like him to school during their Career Day.

Latest to join the 'Anas Wear' craze is fashion designer and former Big Bother Aftrica contestant, Elikem Kumordzie.

He has released pictures of clothes designed on the model of the investigative journalist's apparel.

Anas has recently become the centre of most discussions upon the release of his 'Number 12' exposé which reveals corruption in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

See some photos of the Anas-oriented wears designed by Elikem Kumordzie:

