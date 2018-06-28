Moesha Reveals Why She Can’t Date A Guy Without Car

"I’m not a gold digger, not one little bit. I’m just ‘sick’ of this generation of guys, many of whom just can’t seem to get their act together. I don’t think it’s too much to ask for a dude who has a car, a job, and a place to live".

The above is the philosophical position of Ghanaian socialite and actress and model Moesha Buodong towards a relationship.

According to her, she once dated a broke guy but he didn’t treat her well. The guy was a cheat, therefore, she learnt her lessons after their breakup.

Since her breakup, she has never fallen in love with any broke man – never!

“My first boyfriend was a man without cash and we were struggling together but he cheated on me severally and got my heart broken. After such experience, I vowed never to date a broke guy,” she told SVTV Africa.

The Instagram model stated categorically that she’s not a gold digger as Ghanaians have perceived perhaps because of her CNN interview. In the voice of Moesha, a man must have a personal car before she can make moves with him and that’s the golden rule.

“I can’t date a man without a car, a man with at least a Corolla or a Hyundai isn’t bad for a guy who wants to date me,” she stated emphatically.

So, if you’ve ever thought of going out with Moesha, then the first requirement is to get yourself a car.