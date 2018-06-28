Tic Tac’s Bodyguard Accused Of Robbery

It has emerged that one of the men who were attacked over a robbery case involving a 75-year-old woman and others who were raped is the personal bodyguard to hiplife artiste Nana Kweku Okyere Duah, aka Tic Tac, now known as Tic.

Police reports have indicated that Issah Muniru, who is also a security guard at the Jubilee House, was with Moses Badasu and David Metogo Melchizedek, both musicians, on their way to perform at Kikibees Spot when a driver who was trailing them raised an alarm leading to their attack.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Alex Mensah, revealed that nothing incriminating was found on them.

He disclosed that it was a police officer who saved the lives of the three men from a mob attack that fateful day.

On Saturday, June 23, 2018, it was reported by some media outlets that two young men, one stationed at the ceremonial gates of the Jubilee House, had been arrested by the Legon Police for armed robbery.

According to the report, the two were arrested in connection with series of robberies at East Legon last Sunday night in which they allegedly robbed and raped their victims, including a 75-year-old woman.

It said Issah Muniru with Flagstaff House identification number FSH/TEMP/18/134 was in a company with Moses Badasu riding a motorbike when they were apprehended and handed over to the Legon Police.

However, DCOP George Alex said on June 23 around 10:00pm, a Flagstaff House guard, believed to be the personal body guard of Tic Tac, was in a company with two other musicians to perform at a show when the mob attacked them on suspicion that they were armed robbers.

He revealed that the men who were using a motorbike to their destination, according to police investigations, were not familiar with the vicinity and stopped many times to ask for directions to their location.

The regional commander said unknown to the men, there was a driver who was also following them and because they made several stops for directions to Kikibees, he quickly suspected them to be armed robbers and raised an alarm.

“Recently, there has been series of robbery attacks within the vicinity and so the driver, seeing them on d motorbike mistakenly took them to be armed robbers and raised a false alarm,” he pointed out.

DCOP Mensah stated that other residents immediately came out and attempted to lynch the men but a policeman on duty in a house in the area rushed to the scene to save the men before calling on the Legon Police for assistance.

The regional commander averred that it was at the police station that they discovered that the men were wrongly accused of being armed robbers and left to go.

He advised the public to desist from mob action, stating that but for the intervention of the single police officer, the three innocent men would have been killed.

“Mob action is a criminal offence and any person found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted,” DCOP Mensah cautioned.