Bra Collins Releases ‘Yesu Din No.’

Bra Collins, the ‘Sinners Prayer’ hit maker has dropped a new single titled ‘Yesu Din No.’

The song was jointly produced by Cabum and Drunkain.

‘Yesu Din No’ talks about the power behind the name of Jesus and encourages all believers to mention the name always.

According to Bra Collins spreading the gospel is a duty of every person who believes in the word of God.

He said the Bible has instructed that we go to the entire world and preach the gospel to all creation.

Listen to ‘Yesu Din No’ in the link below: