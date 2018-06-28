Kwabena Kwabena To Rescue Five Children

One of the most essential attributes of a celebrity is paying back to the society.In this light,as part of his social responsibilities,celebrated Contemporary Hi-life musician under his ‘Save A Life’ Foundation is set to save the lives of 5 children this year.

Save A Life is an initiative of the legendary ‘Adult Music’ crooner, Kwabena Kwabena, that is primarily aimed at raising funds to assist the Cardiothoracic Center to relieve the pressure and constraints of not being able to carry out surgeries for its patients due to lack of funds from patients.

The foundation also seeks to raise awareness of the increasing pressure on the centre and the number of patients who are just waiting to die with no one to lend a helping hand.

For the past years, he has been organising concerts to support children with heart-related diseases.

In collaboration with the Israeli Embassy,the Save a life foundation sent 4 patients to Israel for heart surgery.

After providing the surgery for the four children who live in Accra, Kwabena Kwabena is spreading his tentacles thus saving the lives of 5 children from the Eastern Region.

He is currently preparing for the 2018 edition of the programme, which will be held in October, in Takoradi.