Juliet Ibrahim speaks after Nigeria's World Cup exit

Elegant Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has expressed disappointment after the Nigerian Super Eagles lost in a 2-1 dramatic game to Argentina.

The actress reportedly travelled all the way to Russia to support the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria in their football match against Argentina.

The obviously disappointed actress took to her Instagram account to share her views on the Nigerians game.

Her post read, “I’m so sorry we disappointed you guys! But there was a chicken on the field wearing yellow and black cloth that caused this wahala ???????????#supereagles #worldcup #juju”

“We came, we saw, we must go home to face better-pressing issues that are disturbing the country’s peace such as the killings of our brothers and sisters in #Plateau”

See posts below:

