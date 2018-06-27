Video: I Have Been Well-Received By The Reggae Fraternity – David Oscar

Ghanaian Reggae artiste cum comedian David Oscar Dogbe has opened up over life and fame after switching from comedy to music.

According to the “Get There One Day” hitmaker, switching from comedy into music has been very fruitful considering the feedback he has been receiving from fans.

The Do Nation boss continued that, he intends stepping up his game to the point of mentoring prospective reggae artiste.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with asempanews.com he explained that, “well so far so very good I didn’t expect to get this huge support haven’t done reggae music for just three years.

“I’m very grateful to people who know me and others who don’t know me, sometimes I get messages from people that I don’t even know encouraging me and all that.

“I know am not there yet am just hoping to get that point where the platform that I started ‘Reggae Spot’ could be big enough to also provide opportunities for other reggae artistes to also showcase their talents.