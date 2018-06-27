“I’m Not A Replacement For Ebony”

RuffTown records signee, Wendy Shay, says it is her hope that Ghanaians will not compare her to the late Ebony.

While she is not surprised that people will compare her to Ebony, she hopes her work differentiates her from the late singer.

Wendy Shay has signed a five-year deal with Rufftown Records, the same label that nurtured and managed Ebony who chalked up some successes before she died.

Ebony was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on February 8.

Speaking in an interview with Dr Pounds on Hitz Gallery on Hitz FM, Wendy Shay, who is out with ‘Uber Driver’, says Ghanaians will appreciate her works soon.

“Since we are both from the same label, obviously there’s gonna be a comparison. It’s normal. It’s just time. I need the time to clear it off their eyes. I am not pressuring that at all. If they see my hard work and agenda they will appreciate me for who I am...” she lamented.

Commenting on her five-year deal with Rufftown Records, she said “I feel like family with them. They discuss everything with me. It was divine... meeting Bullet. I knew I was destined to be with him...”