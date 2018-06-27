Akosua Adjepong Bares Teeth @ Bloggers

Veteran musician Akosua Adjepong has lashed out some bloggers in the country describing most of them as unprofessional who do not understand their work.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she urged bloggers, particularly entertainment reporters to verify and double-check their information before publishing.

She advised the bloggers to be circumspect in the way they operate since their work involves the reputation of people which cannot be undone once it is damaged.

“Some of these bloggers don’t understand their jobs. It is very important to call the person involved to verify whether what you are writing about him/her is totally true,” she said.

Akosua Adjepong exclaimed that she mostly feels very sad when she sees fake news about her circulating on social media.

“...it is disheartening when you realise that someone is writing stuff about you which is not true. Before you realise your name is everywhere for the wrong reasons meanwhile the news is fake...,” she said.

She recounted her disappointment recently when bloggers reported that she was in the custody of the police for a crime which was untrue.

“...regarding the land issue I had in court, for instance, they took a picture of me crying during the burial of our late President Atta Mills which had two policemen standing behind me. They gave people the impression that I was arrested by the police because of the land issue...” she noted.

She also alleged that some bloggers secretly record and make money out of their fabricated stories without thinking of the effect and damages it could cause to the victim.