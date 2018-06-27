Brenya Releases New Hit Song ‘Kelewele’

Ghanaian highlife artiste Brenya has released a song on 'kelewele,' a popular Ghanaian food made of fried plantains seasoned with spices.

'Kelewele' is a highlife song produced by Liquidbeatz and mixed by Peewezel.

The song talks about how delicious 'kelewele' is and mentions the ingredients used in preparing it.

Brenya through his music intends to promote and sell the food and the Ghanaian culture to the world.

Aftter graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Brenya made a life changing decision to pursue a career in music despite the fact that corporate bodies were knocking on his door to give him employment.

“You only have one shot at life. I will make the most of it by using the talents God gave me to do something I really love to do”, he had said in an interview.

Brenya has won two awards with first single 'Life'. He won the Alternative Gospel Song of the year and Alternative Gospel Video of the year, from the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards.

Listen to ‘Kelewele’ in the link below: