Stars Line Up For Glo Mega Music, Lafftafest Shows

Telecommunications operator, Glo Mobile, is set to flaga major entertainment marathon project, Glo Mega Music and Lafftafest shows, which will have some of Africa’s best music and comedy stars on parade every forthnight.

The shows, which will be held at the brand new Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra, consist of five mega shows, including two all-music shows and another two all-comedy shows. The fifth show will be a grand event, a combination of music and comedy for the special pleasure of subscribers.

The shows are scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 12.

On the line up for the music shows are some of the best Ghanaian and international stars. These include Davido, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Wizkid, Runtown, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnumz, Kuami Eugene, One Corner Crooner, Patapaa and others.

For the comedy shows, the audience will be serenaded by some of the best comedians Ghana and Africa have to offer. Among them are DKB, Foster Romanus, Basketmouth, Gordons, Bovi, Jacinta, Salvador, Khemical, Seyi Law, Dan D Humorous and Senator.

The shows will also have as anchors and guests other acclaimed stars such as Juliet Ibrahim, Martha Ankomah, Berla Mundi, Nana Aba Anamoah, Van Vicker, Ebube Nwagbo, Salma Mumin, Samir Bastie, RMD, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Omawumi.

A statement from Glo indicated that the artistes have been carefully selected to give the people the very best of both music and comedy, and that now is the best time to present the show to subscribers as the company has completed the upgrading of its network to ensure seamless voice and data service delivery.

The statement added that, with the tour, Glo Mobile is providing enough opportunity for Ghanaians to relax and enjoy good comedy and excellent music entertainment from some of the best acts that the current generation is blessed with.

“We have lined up some of Africa’s best exports to the world of music and the good people of Ghana are in for a delightful experience when this campaign takes off on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at the Fantasy Dome”, it said.

To get an invitation to any of the event, all a subscriber needs to do is to dial *5301# to opt in and use up a minimum GHc20 for voice or GHc30 for voice and data within 30 days before each event. Any non-Glo customer can also attend by buying a Glo SIM, activating it and using up the required airtime within the stipulated period. Those who use up the airtime will receive an SMS from Glo inviting them to the show.

Glo Mobile recently introduced Yakata, a promotional product that delivers unmatchable benefits to subscribers on any recharge on their Glo lines. These include free data, unlimited Glo to Glo calls and first free minute daily to call other networks.

For example, a recharge of GHc1 gives the subscriber his airtime value plus free first minute of the day to call other networks. In addition, the subscriber also gets 250MB data and an incredibly free and unlimited Glo-to-Glo calls for two days! Similarly, a recharge of GHc2 gives the subscriber the normal airtime value of GHc 2 and an additional benefit of first free minute of the day call to any other network for four days plus a free 500MB data and free and unlimited Glo-to-Glo calls for four days.

Beside this all-time great offer, the music and comedy shows are lifestyle activities, which are part of the company’s efforts at raising the bar of consumer appreciation in the country, Glo explained