Some Top Artistes Sabotaging Wendy Shay – Bullet Reveals

The CEO of RuffTown records, Ricky Osei Agyemang best known as Bullet has revealed that some a-list artistes called TV stations to question why they frequently play Wendy Shay's hit song dubbed 'Uber Driver'.

According to Bullet, he was surprised when some top artistes called TV stations to stop showing the video.

He made this revelation in an interview with Dr. Pounds on Hitz Gallery on Accra based radio station Hitz Fm.

Although the host asked Bullet to mention some of the artists but he did not mention any name.

According to him, Wendy Shay is a new artiste and he could not fathom why top artistes are trying to sabotage her.

"When she dropped her music and TV Stations were playing it, other musicians called the TV stations to question them on why they were playing Wendy Shay's song too much. It is surprising too, when its coming from A-list artistes..." he said

Bullet however took the opportunity to charge fellow musicians to be supportive of each other rather than pulling each other down.

"Wendy Shay was bemused when she witnessed this, but I told her its part of the game and she should do her own thing. I will guide her through to the top. She seems new to these stuffs..." Bullet added

In response to why he was quick to replace Ebony or recruit another artiste , he said "it is a Ghanaian mentality. It's business. Dr pounds if something should happen to you or a presenter at Hitz fm , Multimedia is not going to close down. KABA was at Multimedia, he died and Multimedia is still working.

Rufftown Records is a business. I am doing business, people should rather say Bullet did well after all he went through; all the sufferings ,bashings. He is on his feet trying to push other young talented artistes. Ghanaians should look at the positive side of it. I can wait for Ebony 100 years and Ebony is not going to come back. Music must go on, work must go on and people are saying I should wait ?"

Although Bullet has signed male artistes like Brella, Danny Beatz, he revealed on the show that his concentration is focused on helping the female artistes as the industry is flooded with male artistes