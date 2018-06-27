I Will Pick Patapaa Over Shatta Wale Any Day – Wendy Shay

RuffTown records signee, Wendy Shay has said it in her latest interview that she will pick Patapaa over Shatta Wale any day.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana, she was asked to pick celebrities she will like to roll with.

The game was about she choosing who she will marry, sleep with or kill which stand for passing someone over.

The songstress without mincing words professed her undying love for the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker and took a pass on the ‘Gringo’ coiner, Shatta Wale among others.

According to Wendy Shay, she finalized a 5-year contract with Rufftown records in the month of March 2018.

Her latest single ‘Uber Driver’ with witty lyrics is receiving massive airplay.