Stonebwoy, American Rapper TI Working On A Collabo?

A picture sighted by asempanews.com appears to show dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy hanging out with American rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, known as TI somewhere in the US.

Rumours making round indicate that the “Bawasaaba” music fame is currently working on a song with the American rap star.

Other reports also suggest the two met at the just ended 2018 BET Awards which came off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

A collaboration between the two musicians would not just take Stonebwoy to the world market but also pave way for other local artistes to work with US artistes.

The “Pepper Dem” hitmaker is expected to arrive in Ghana soon.

See photo here: