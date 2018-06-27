OJ Blaq Goes Into Gospel Music

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Andy Nii Akrashie, known in the hiplife music scene as OJ Blaq, has released a gospel song titled 'His Presence'.

The gospel song was produced by Orakle Music Group.

The hiplife artiste, who was hospitalised a few years ago after being diagnosed with double kidney failure, said the move to do gospel music is based on his personal encounter with God, who miraculously healed him.

OJ Blaq revealed that he is no longer going to record secular music because has developed a strong passion for spreading the gospel of Christ through music.

“I will not record secular music again but gospel. I am not saying secular artiste are not God’s own but for what God has done for me I want to preach about Him to people,” he indicated.

OJ Blaq became famous for his role in Sun City TV series and was later signed by Lynx Entertainment, where he released hit tracks such as 'Chale Wote', 'Joley', 'Me Wo Mmaa' and 'Target'.