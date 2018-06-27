Okyeame Kwame Set To Organise Hepatitis B Screening

This year's edition of the annual free hepatitis B free screening campaign will take place in the third week of July.

The event, which is targeting over 5,000 people from all walks of life, is under the theme: 'Let's Kick Hepatitis Out'.

According to Okyeame Kwame, the screening exercise is aimed at creating public awareness about hepatitis B.

He explained that though the response for hepatitis B screening over the years has been commendable, the rate of exposure is still high.

Okyeame Kwame bemoaned how the youth hardly participate in the screening exercise and insisted that the situation could be improved if education is intensified.

The award-winning hiplife artiste has, however, promised to help eliminate hepatitis B from the country by 2030.

This, he believes, would be achieved through music with partnership from the media and all relevant stakeholders.

He advised Ghanaians, especially the youth, to take hepatitis B free screening seriously.

Okyeame Kwame also appealed to all corporate bodies and other non-governmental organisations to help in the fight against hepatitis B by sponsoring the free screening exercise.

In 2009, Okyeame Kwame instituted the OK Foundation to create awareness on hepatitis B and also help reduce the prevalence rate of the disease in Ghana.

With eight years of providing education campaign and a free screening of hepatitis B to the Ghanaian populace, Okyeame Kwame Foundation has screened over 50,000 Ghanaians.

It is being organised by the OK Foundation in partnership with the MDS-Lancet Laboratories.