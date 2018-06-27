First Ever Africa Gospel Awards To Be Launched July 7

All is set for the first ever biggest gospel awards event in Africa. Organizers of the Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST), an event to recognize and celebrate talents and hardworking gospel acts across Africa, are ready to launch the event.

The official launch of AGAFEST is scheduled on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra at 5pm.

There is already much excitement about the event as the gospel players have, in their numbers, given their endorsements to the programme.

Over the years, there have been several gospel players who have been contributing to the expansion of the gospel fraternity and the kingdom of God; hardworking and talented gospel musicians and Ministers of the Word whose efforts need to be recognized and appreciated to serve as a major source of motivation for them.

On the contrary, these gospel acts seem to have either been sidelined or there is little effort being done to celebrate them.

This is why AGAFEST has been set up with a credible board to ensure that the living is honored and also help to inspire more gospel talents to be unearthed.

Therefore, Africa Gospel Group Incorporated based in the United States and its partners in Africa – organizers of AGAFEST – find it very imperative that we celebrate and acknowledge the excellence of gospel talents.

AGAFEST is to create the platform for gospel players to be suitably rewarded for their labour of love for the Kingdom of God.

It’s to reward integrity, hard work and excellence of gospel acts, also driving towards soul winning and empowering Christians to proclaim the gospel globally.

This year’s event will mark the maiden edition of AGAFEST with it being held in Ghana.