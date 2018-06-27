Mr Logic Speaks On Regulating Lyrics

Head of the Ghana Association of Songwriters (GAS), Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, says contrary to popular opinion, regulating lyrical content will not stifle creativity.

In August last year, a controversy was generated on the heels of false rumours of a ban on some five songs in Nigeria.

The songs, Olamide's "Wo" and "Wavy Level", Davido's "Fall" and "If (Remix)", and 9ice's "Living Things", were said to have violated some tobacco control acts in the country.

Localising the conversation, the National Media Commission (NMC), represented by the Executive Secretary, Mr George Sarpong when contacted said policing musical content may stifle creativity.

However Mr Logic, speaking to Hitz News @ 1 said, “there is no sense in bad creativity. If you do a song encouraging the use of drugs, alcohol, sex, these are vices that encourage bad behaviours in society.”

The head of GAS, who says one of the association’s core mandates is to clamp down on the use of vulgar lyrics, emphasized that, the potency of music to psychologically affect the consumer, thus the need for some policing.

“Music has a very great impact on the psychology of the people...you have certain institutions that oversee music before they come into the public, now all those structures have been destroyed,” he said.

The artiste manager outlined an awards scheme to recognise decently written songs and a TV show to sensitise both the media and musicians.