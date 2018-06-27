modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Industry News

Adomonline.com | Dennis Adu
2018 BET: Menzgold Hosts 'Cocktails and Coins' (Photos)

Menzgold Ghana, the sister company of Zylofon Media, gave away 24-Karat gold coins to nominees in the Best International Act category in this year’s BET Awards.

The coins had images of the respective nominees such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Kwesi Arthur and others customized on them.

Through their Twitter handle, Zylofon media said “Stonebwoy, Becca, Nana Appiah Mensah & Kwesi Arthur at last night’s BET Awards Cocktails and Coins powered by Menzgold #betawards2018″.

Stonebwoy, Nana Appiah Mensah, Becca at BET Awards 2018

Another post read “A bit of Ghana, the former Gold Coast repping in America. BET international Cocktails & Coins happening tonight. Powered by MENZGOLD …Ghana’s Gold Hub.”

Stonebwoy, Nana Appiah Mensah, Kwesi Arthur and Becca at BET Awards 2018

Stonebwoy poses with Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah at 2018 BET Awards

