Kuami Eugene Snubs Patapaa Over “Diss” Song

Highlife artiste Kuami Eugene, has stated that it is not necessary to do a diss song for any artiste.

According to him, it would be waste of time to go through all the processes of music production just to do a song to shade somebody.

Speaking to Jessica Opare Saforo on Citi FM's 'Traffic Avenue' on Tuesday, he noted that contrary to opinions by some that he should have replied Patapaa's diss song to him, he thought it was not necessary.

“If I will record a song, it will be to wish Patapaa well. I don't think I have the time to write and produce a diss song for another artiste,” he noted.

Kuami Eugene says Patapaa makes too much noise in his music

Few days ago, Kuami Eugene said in an interview on GH One TV that he wouldn't do a song with Patapaa even though his management had reached out to him for a collaboration.

He said Patapaa has a noisy style which would not make him gel with him a song.

“Patapaa said he needs me on a song, he's calling me for a feature and said I no, because I'm not ready,” he said on Rhythmzlive.

“People shouldn't wait. It's never going to happen, Patapaa's kind of songs are not me, he makes too much noise,” he added.

The bashing from the public

Kuami Eugene was seriously lashed by the public for his comment, saying he should have been tactical in answering the question.

He quickly apologised in a video via social media stating that he did not make the comment out of malice.

According to him, he has a good relationship with Patapaa which allows them to use certain words for each other.

“First, me den Patapaa be really close. We dey talk a lot and we dey laugh each other. Everyday he just dey laugh me say I dey do too much wedding songs – wey me too I dey laugh am say he dey do too much noisy songs. So It's something we play plus. I beg, you guys should forgive me if you are offended with what I said. Forgive me. I'm so sorry,” he said in Pidgin English.

Patapaa does diss song for Kuami Eugene

Few hours later, Patapaa released a diss song for Kuami Eugene which prodded some of Kuami Eugene's fans to reply him.

In the meantime, Kuami Eugene is out with a new song titled 'Wish Me Well.'