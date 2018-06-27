Photos: Akosua Vee Welcomes Baby

modernghana logo

Controversial musician Kwame A-Plus and his wife have welcomed their first child.

The pair, who had their traditional wedding in Dansoman on February 25 last year and followed it with a white wedding on Saturday, September 23, welcomed a baby girl on April 17 this year.

Myjoyonline.com gathers that A-Plus’ wife Akosua Vee, born, Violet Bannerman Quaye, gave birth in London.

This will be the controversial musician’s third child. He already has two daughters.

See Akosua Vee’s baby bump:

