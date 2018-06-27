Controversial musician Kwame A-Plus and his wife have welcomed their first child. The pair, who had their traditional wedding in Dansoman on February 25 las...
Photos: Akosua Vee Welcomes Baby
Controversial musician Kwame A-Plus and his wife have welcomed their first child.
The pair, who had their traditional wedding in Dansoman on February 25 last year and followed it with a white wedding on Saturday, September 23, welcomed a baby girl on April 17 this year.
Myjoyonline.com gathers that A-Plus’ wife Akosua Vee, born, Violet Bannerman Quaye, gave birth in London.
This will be the controversial musician’s third child. He already has two daughters.
See Akosua Vee’s baby bump: