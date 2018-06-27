O’Bkay Joins Fight Against Tramadol Abuse

Ghanaian artiste O'Bkay has joined the fight against Tramadol use in Ghana.

Signed to Auzy Media record label, O’BKay adds his voice to the many Ghanaian masses campaigning against the abuse of the drug.

In a freestyle video, he sends out a strong message to the youth and victims of drug abuse, recounting the bad experience a friend of his had from Tramadol abuse.

This move follows the alarming rate of drug abuse making headlines in recent time.

The 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards' ‘Unsung’ category nominee has taken advantage to educate and campaign against drug abuse.

‘Let's avoid Tramadol abuse!’ says O’Bkay.

Watch the full freestyle video below:

