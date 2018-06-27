Veteran Nanabanyin Dadson to train arts & tourism writers

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) has announced plans to organise capacity building programmes for its members within the second half of the year, 2018.

This initiative is aimed at empowering the members to help position arts and tourism as key drivers for socio-economic development.

The programmes will also help arts and tourism writers upgrade their knowledge of the elements of journalism to enrich their work.

Veteran arts writer and head of Journalism at the Africa University College of Communication (AUCC), Nanabanyin Dadson, would be one of the facilitators of the training program.

Nanabanyin Dadson, who is a former editor of the Graphic Showbiz, assured executives of the Association, after a courtesy call on him last Thursday, that he was ready to organise workshops and other training programmes for ATWAG.

He also intimated that his collaboration with the Association, among other things, will help the members to fully apply the ethics, elements and professional skills in journalism to what they communicate.

The lecturer further observed that many writers thought more about content than style.

“Arts writing should not only be about critiques but also about writing in a way that can help news consumers to connect with artists and artistes,” he said.

Nanabanyin Dadson further said, “We are in the speed era but journalists should take their time to apply the news elements to make their stories complete.”

The Association presented a citation to Mr Dadson as a token of appreciation for honouring its invitation and supporting it.

The delegation that called on the veteran arts writer was led by ATWAG President William Asiedu.

The others were Francis Doku (Vice President), Mic Yamoah (Secretary) and Mustapha Nii-Okai Inusah aka Attractive Mustapha (Organiser).