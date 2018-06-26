Video: Kwesi Arthur Drops New song After BET Awards

Kwesi Arthur has released a new song after missing out at the 2018 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The Ghanaian rapper who received massive support from Ghanaians for his nomination in the awards, lost the Viewers' Choice Best New International Act category.

In spite of the loss, most music enthusiasts have said he is blessed to have won the hearts of Ghanaians.

The 'Grind Day' hit maker had earlier suggested in a tweet that he found more fortunes in his nomination and wouldn't be perturbed by the loss.

“How can I lose when I came from nothing,” he tweeted.

Spurred on to soar higher, Kwesi Arthur has released 'Woara,' a song that calls on God to come to aid in times of difficulties.

The highlife song also touches on how good God has been to him.

The theme of the song aptly ties into his successful rise in the music industry.

Kwesi won the Hip hop Song of the Year award at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with 'Grind Day.'

After releasing 'Live from Nkrumah Krom,' a 5-track debut EP, he has gotten a cult following.

Watch ‘Woara’ below:

