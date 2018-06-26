GAS Condemns Profane Songs

President of the Ghana Association of Songwriters (GAS), Emmanuel Barnes, has condemned what he described as profane lyrics in songs being churned out by Ghanaian musicians.

He indicated that a thriving market has developed for profane music because some personalities in the media provide airplay for those songs without any radio edit.

Speaking at the launch and inauguration of new executives of the association in Accra, Mr Barnes disclosed that an artiste's work is a form of education and it must aim at teaching people to lead morally upright lifestyles.

According to him, it is important to place premium on the kind of content that musicians produce, adding that the association

has plans to put structures in place to discourage musicians from coming out with songs with profane lyrics.

Mr Barnes, who is also a music producer, urged Ghanaian musicians to be mindful of the need to provide inspiring and positive lyrics in their songs.

He also called on radio and television stations to be mindful of their role as gatekeepers of society and be circumspect in what they play on air.

On his part, an executive member of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ahuma Ocansey (Daddy Bosco), commended the leadership of the association and pledged MUSIGA's support for the association.

The launch of the GAS brought together major stakeholders in the entertainment industry.