Amakye Dede To Go On US Tour

Abrantie Amakye Dede and his Apollo High Kings Band will embark on a tour to the United States of America (USA) in August this year to treat Ghanaian and US music fans to thrilling performances.

Dubbed 'Amakye Dede US Tour 2018', the tour is expected to have Amakye Dede perform in over 10 cities in USA.

With a number of hit songs to his credit, the highlife musician told BEATWAVES that the tour will be historic, adding that he has packaged his all-time favourite songs to be performed live for his dedicated fans who have, undoubtedly, been part of his success stories over the years.

The musician, who is well-known for his exciting live performances, has graced the stage with international artistes such Kanda Bongoman, Meiway, Julius Olando and a host of others.

Amakye Dede began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist.

This band, led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), had hit songs such as 'Abebi Bewua Eso', 'Wanware Me A', 'Odo Mani Agyina' and the seminal 'Ohohoo Batani'.

Amakye Dede moved to Nigeria , where he had his hit 'Jealousy Go Shame'. He then formed his own band, the Apollo High Kings, in 1980.

He dominated the highlife scene in the 1980s and 1990s and has continued to have hit songs in the 21st century. With over 30 albums, Amakye Dede has headlined so many concerts locally and internationally.

Some of his popular songs are 'Handkerchief', 'Seniwa', 'Brebrebe Yi', 'Mensuro', 'Mabre', 'Broken Promises', among many others.