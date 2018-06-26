Real MC Releases Official Video Of ‘Ola’

Real MC has released visuals for his second single ‘Ola’ after an impressive performance in his first year of being in mainstream music.

Produced by Kaywa, the video which premiered on 4Sytve TV not too long ago has superb visuals to match the theme of the song.

The video was shot by award winning director XBills Ebenezer.

Real MC, who is a 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominee for Unsung Category is currently readying for another single.

The 'Shishiblishi' hit maker is signed on to Harbour City Records.

Watch Ola (Yenda) from the link below:



By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

The post 'Shishiblishi' rapper Real MC drops video for 'Ola' appeared first on Citi Newsroom .